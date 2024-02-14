This is what the carnival parades looked like

Carnival floats, hopping people and rowdy crowds lining the sides. Dwèrsklippelgat, Krutjesgat and Klompengat were the scene of a festive carnival parade. See a photo impression below.

During Carnaval, all towns get a different name, chosen because of a historical and often humurous aspect.

Dwèrsklippelgat

Dwèrsklippelgat (Nuenen): a ‘dwèrsklippel’ is Brabant dialect for a naysayer, a person that always is against or a beam that lies transversly. A ‘gat’ is a tiny village.

According the oldest and most persistent story the name arose for the first time during work on Saint Clement’s Church. Workmen tried against their better judgment to carry a beam transversely through the doorway. Dwèrsklippel also refers to Nuenens weaving history as a part of a weaving loom.

Krutjesgat

This is the name for Son and Breugel during Carnaval.

It refers to the people of Son and Breugel who, a long time ago, used to collect pine cones in the forests to fire their stoves. And again, a ‘gat’ is a tiny village.

Klompengat

That is what Best is called during Carnaval. A ‘klomp’ is a clog and this is because of the clog industry in Best. In winter times, farmers used to make clogs as a side income and this worked well due mainly to the fact that poplars (Canidas trees) were found to grow well in this area.

Here an impression of the parade in Klompengat (Best)

(Dutch comments)

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob