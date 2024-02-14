Party at Concert Carnavalesk in Dwèrsklippelgat

Music, dance and of course beer. The atmosphere was good during Concert Carnavalesk in Dwèrsklippelgat* (Nuenen). This musical feast is preceded by a story.

“This event actually arose out of disagreement”, Prince Nexus explained. “A long time ago, all the brass bands wanted playing time for their band. At one point they said in the hall, ‘you know what, why don’t you all put on the same clothes and you’re going to form one orchestra’. It took a few years before everyone agreed, but now for the 35th time we have a great Concert Carnavalesk”.

It wasn’t just enjoyment for the prince, everyone took to the dance floor as well. “I come for the fun, a beer and the music of course. Sometimes he talks a little too much that guy, but otherwise it’s great,” said a carnaval lover.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Ed.~ Dwèrsklippelgat: a ‘dwèrsklippel’ is Brabant dialect for a naysayer, a person that always is against. A ‘gat’ is a tiny village.