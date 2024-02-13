PSV and Energiedirect extend collaboration

The energy company has extended its contract with the club by two years until the summer of 2026.

Anniversary

The contract extension has made the tenth anniversary of the sponsorship ‘a dot on the horizon’. Energiedirect was the main sponsor for three years, and the energy supplier was the back sponsor for three seasons. About two years ago, Energiedirect became an ‘official partner’.

For Frans Janssen, PSV’s commercial man, the energy company from Den Bosch has a special place in his heart. “I thought it was such courage that they decided at the time after Philips: we will now be on the shirt”, said the commercial director. “PSV and Energiedirect worked together on this and have done and achieved great things together. The fact that Energiedirect will continue for another two years after this season also shows how loyal this partner is”, concludes Janssen.

Walk of Fame

PSV fans may know the energy company as the driving force behind the Walk of Fame in the Philips Stadium. That was a thank you from the energy company when saying goodbye as shirt sponsor. It allows football fans to follow in the footsteps of Ruud van Nistelrooij, Heurelho Gomes and Willy and René van de Kerkhof, among others. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha