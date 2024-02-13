Free fruits at sports clubs

Not a bag of chips, but an apple after exercise. Free fruit is offered at sports clubs in Waalre for twelve weeks. There will also be a water tap. The idea behind the municipality’s pilot is to introduce residents to healthy food.

This would be particularly beneficial for children. “If children learn to choose fruit at a young age, this becomes a habit. They will benefit from this later in life. At sports clubs, children are already active and therefore healthy. By offering fresh fruit and water here, we also make the snack after exercise healthy,” the municipality explains.

Four sports clubs are participating in the trial. This concerns football clubs RKVV Waalre and DVS Voetbal. Tennis clubs WLTV and LTV Eeckenrode also offer complimentary fresh fruit and a water tap. The pilot will last a maximum of three months. Translated by: Seetha Source: Studio040