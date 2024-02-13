Road construction on the south side of the station

Roadworks on the south side of the station will start on Wednesday. The work is related to major construction projects that will take place in the near future.

Location

Major construction plans such as Edge Eindhoven, Lightyards, District E and the underground bicycle shed are planned for the coming years. To ensure all these projects run smoothly, a temporary construction road will be constructed at the Stationsweg site.

The construction road begins past the Student Hotel, now called Social Hub. A turning loop will be constructed in front of the Dommeltunnel so that construction traffic can turn if necessary. During the work, Stationslaan will be closed from Fuutlaan. Traffic coming from that side will be diverted. Accessibility The buildings on Stationsweg will remain accessible, the municipality reports. The Stationsweg will still be open to traffic during the first days of the work, but the road will be partially closed between February 19 and March 25. The road between the Social Hub and the Dommel Tunnel will be closed during that period. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha