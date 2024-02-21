Long waiting list for centre for dementia patients

A new residential care centre has been opened in Nuenen for people with dementia. There is room for 22 residents and there is still a long waiting list. One resident: “I always walked my horses here”.

An easy chair, television and games. At first glance, the new Nuenhemhuis (nuenhemhouse) looks like an average home, but it is not. It is specially designed for people with Alzheimer’s. The need is great. “Nuenen is an aging municipality with many elderly people. And dementia is public disease number 1. So the waiting list is enormous”, location manager, Monique van den Oever, says.

Freedom

Henk is one of the residents who gets a place. “I always walked my horses here. It’s beautiful here. I am looking forward to it”. The residents can go where they want. “If you give the residents the freedom, there is less need to just walk away”, supervisor Marjolein van der Heijden responds. In addition to the freedom to do something inside, residents can also work outside, for example by tending plants and a vegetable garden.

The residents will move into Het Nuenhemhuis today.

