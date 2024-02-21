Fuutlaan residents: ‘Has everything been for nothing?’

Residents on Fuutlaan are afraid that there will not be a new road in the neighbourhood to prevent traffic congestion and unsafe situations. Residents were involved by the municipality in drawing up the plans for the road. Now the city council may be threatening to scrap the plan for the road. “Has all this been for nothing and are we left in the lurch?”, the residents write in a letter.

The development of the area around Fuutlaan, near the station, has been a point of discussion for the Eindhoven city council for a long time. For example, the municipality wants housing, cultural facilities, a park and a road here. Various Eindhoven political parties have previously expressed doubts about the plans; in particular about the construction of a new road. This was viewed with dismay by several local residents.

Clear preference

Previously, local residents were involved in the plans. They like to see a new road. “We as residents have a clear preference for developing Nieuwe Fuutlaan. This has also become clear from the meetings between the municipality and the residents of Fuutlaan and surrounding streets”, the letter states.

The neighbourhood puts forward a number of arguments in favour of the construction of a new road, such as the current nuisance that will decrease with a new road. But road safety is also mentioned. “Already two oncoming cars can barely pass each other”.

The intention is to build a large number of homes. According to residents, this requires good traffic connections. “There will be significantly more traffic. More than 7,500 motor vehicles per day”, local residents say.

‘It was all for nothing’

There has been frequent contact about the plans between the municipality and local residents. “In recent years there has been a lot of consultation, and participation with the residents of Fuutlaan and surrounding streets. Has all this been for nothing and now at the very last minute residents are left out in the cold?”, they finally ask themselves.

The Eindhoven council continued discussing the development of the area around Fuutlaan on Tuesday evening.

Source: Studio040

​

Translated by: Bob