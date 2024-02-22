King to visit MMC in Veldhoven

King Willem-Alexander will visit the Máxima Medical Centre in Veldhoven next Wednesday. Here he will be updated about innovations in healthcare.

The king will be given a tour of the hospital. Specifically, talks at the hospital will focus on cooperation in the region and how healthcare innovations are being implemented.

Babies

He intends to discuss with doctors and nurses the new developments concerning preterm babies. Parents of a premature baby will also share their experiences with Willem-Alexander.

Máxima Medisch Centrum (MMC) employs 3,500 healthcare workers and researchers.