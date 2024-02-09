Fontys lecturers launch carnival song using AI

A carnival song created using artificial intelligence! Two teachers from Fontys Colleges in Eindhoven have released it. With the song “AI Carnival,” they want to spark discussion about the role of this technology in everyday life.

The song is by Danny Bloks & Erdinç Saçan can be heard on YouTube and will soon get a spot on the streaming service Spotify.

Programs

According to the pair from Fontys ICT, the song and accompanying music video were created entirely with “AI tools.” The programs used are as follows: for writing lyrics (ChatGPT), creating vocals (ElevenLabs) and choruses (Suno). One of the teachers mixed the piece of music, also using artificial intelligence.

Influence

According to Fontys ICT, the project “underscores the growing influence of AI in the creative industry and stimulates a broader discussion about its integration into various aspects of our lives.” The two teachers further raise the question of whether soon anyone, with the help of AI, will be able to produce a carnival cracker in an hour.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta