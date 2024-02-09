Lampegat Maatjes wants to prevent loneliness on Carnival

The Eindhoven Maatjes wish that no one stays alone during the carnival.

Under the new name Lampegat Maatjes, they are organizing a group outing to the Lampegat parade on Saturday and a trip to Confettival on Sunday. This initiative aims to give people the opportunity to celebrate carnival together and thus reduce loneliness.

Erik Bukkems (24) is the initiator of Lampegat Maatjes. He has experience with loneliness around celebrations like carnival. ‘ With Lampegat Maatjes we want to make sure that nobody has to feel alone during carnival and that new friendships can be struck up.’ Everyone is welcome at Lampegat Maatjes. Age plays no barrier.

You can sign up through the website www.lampegatmaatjes.nl. After all, celebrating carnival together brings more fun than on your own.

Source Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta