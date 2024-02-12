Eindhoven city councillor arrested on suspicion of money laundering

Eindhoven city councillor Fatimzahra Chahim has been arrested. She is suspected of money laundering. Investigating authorities got on her trail after a 46-year-old Eindhoven resident was arrested late last month for trafficking cocaine.

According to Chahim, the accusations are nonsense. “Someone wants to put me in a bad light. My name and reputation are being dragged through the mud. I want to be left alone. It’s all annoying enough.” She would not comment further on the matter and refers to her lawyer for further questions.

Search in councillor’s home

In late January, two homes were searched, including the house where the councillor lives. Among other things, some valuable jewellery was seized by the police. Chahim was questioned and released. The 46-year-old man is still detained. His remand was extended by three months on Wednesday. The man and woman reportedly have a son together, according to acquaintances.

The man drew the attention of the police through information from cracked phone messages. He was already convicted several times for drug offences. For instance, five years ago he served a seven-month prison sentence for possession of over two kilos of cocaine.

In the city council

Chahim was just entering the Eindhoven political arena at the time. In 2018, she entered the city council for the VVD. In the 2022 elections, she was fourth on the list. Prior to that, questions were raised about her relationship with a drug criminal. Even then-mayor Jorritsma was aware of it.

Last year, she left the VVD because she did not get along with the party chairperson. Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem did not wish to comment on the councillor’s arrest on Friday.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan