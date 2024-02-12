Ouderen Appèl wants an emergency lift for Strijp-S station

Ouderen Appèl wants an emergency lift at the Strijp-S Station in Eindhoven. The arrangement of the lifts at the station is taking too long for the municipal council.

The situation surrounding the accessibility of Strijp-S station has been a sore point for years. The station only has stairs and is therefore inaccessible for people in wheelchairs and people who otherwise have difficulty walking.

And that will remain the case for the time being, as was announced at the end of 2022. The earliest time construction of lifts at the station could start is early 2025. That was already said at the outset. Now early 2025 indeed seems to come too early, and it won’t be until 2026 at the earliest before the lifts are ready.

Ouderen Appèl thinks it is taking too long and wants a temporary lift to be installed. According to the faction, Strijp-S is one of the few stations in the Netherlands that is not accessible by lift and wants to see that changed in the short term.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas