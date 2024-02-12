Thirteen illegal taxi drivers caught over carnival weekend

Thirteen illegal taxi drivers were arrested this carnival weekend in Den Bosch and Eindhoven during a police check targeting ‘black taxis’, also known as ‘snorders’. These 13 men were transporting carnival revellers for payment while they do not have a licence to do so.

Furthermore, a ‘real’ taxi driver was caught in an ordinary passenger car. “His taxi had broken down, so he had gone to work in a car without blue number plates, taxi inspection and on-board computer,” the traffic police informed. He was fined for this and had to stop working immediately.

Fleeing control

Besides checking for illegal taxis, ‘real’ taxis were also included in the inspection. In the process, 18 official reports were issued, for various traffic violations. Three taxi drivers were issued a so-called ‘cease-and-desist order’ for not taking enough compulsory rest. One driver was given a compulsory course on behaviour and traffic for evading the inspection.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani