Region gets 20 million euros for broad prosperity

Southeast Brabant will receive 20 million from the state from the Region Deal. That money will be used for the ‘Thuis in Brainport’ programme.

The fund works on societal challenges and widening prosperity in the region. Alderperson Stijn Steenbakker says in a press release that the money is crucial for the challenges in the region: “Real growth does not only mean economic progress, but also a society in which everyone has the opportunity to participate, there are sufficient facilities and people are connected to each other. Broad prosperity, in other words.”

‘Thuis in Brainport’ is a programme drawn up by the 21 municipalities in the MRE, the Metropolitan Region Eindhoven in cooperation with civil society organisations. Which three projects will receive funding will be determined by the MRE together with the national government. These three projects should promote social cohesion, equip citizens with basic skills and develop competences, and improve the quality of life in the region.

Source: Studio040 and Metropolitan Region Eindhoven

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani, content from MRE added by editor.