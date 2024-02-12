PSV wins by a large margin against FC Volendam

PSV has recorded a big victory against FC Volendam. Peter Bosz’s team was too strong for the Volendam team with 1-5.

The home team was still ahead. Within a minute it was 1-0 due to an unfortunate own goal by Jordan Teze. FC Volendam could not enjoy the lead for long. First, Sergino Dest missed a great opportunity, but Ismael Saibari managed to find the net moments later. With the score 1-1, both teams went to the locker room.

Just after halftime, the ball landed at the feet of the free-standing Jerdy Schouten. He lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Backhaus from close range. Moments later, Teze managed to make up for his own goal by making it 1-3. Five minutes later, substitute Ricardo Pepi shot into the far corner. The final score was determined by Isaac Babadi.

