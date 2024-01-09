Wave of burglaries in Nuenen

Burglars are targeting houses in the centre of Nuenen. Especially the early evening is a popular time to strike, reports a neighbourhood police officer on X. Just on Sunday, two young men tried to break into a house on Jacob Catsstraat. They took off when the resident came home.

A glance at the police website shows that fourteen burglaries have already occurred in Nuenen since the beginning of December. There were also two attempted burglaries in that period. It happened most often in postcode area 5671.

A police spokesman says the number of burglaries in Nuenen is indeed striking. However, he also says that December is a popular month for burglars to strike anyway.

Extra checks

According to the police spokesperson, it is not clear what the reason for the high number of burglaries in Nuenen is and whether, for example, a specific gang is behind the burglaries. This is being investigated by the police. For now, the police say they are carrying out extra checks and surveillance in the village.

There are no indications that the perpetrators are after specific items, such as expensive cars, for example, according to the spokesperson.

The police are asking people who saw anything striking in Jacob Catsstraat between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday to report it. They are also looking for camera footage from that area. The perpetrators might have been caught on camera.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn