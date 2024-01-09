Drugs waste found in Veldhoven

Drug waste was found in an empty chicken shed in the outskirts of Veldhoven last Monday. The location was on the Weijerseweg, near the historic burial mounds of Toterfout.

The waste, which consists of about 40 small barrels, is being cleared. A few weeks ago, copper wire was stolen from the same chicken shed. In addition, waste was also dumped earlier. The owner had placed concrete blocks for this reason, to stop the dumping behind the stable. As a result, this time the waste was dumped in front of the stable.

