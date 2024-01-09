PSV player Van Duiven on loan to Almere City

PSV striker Jason van Duiven is rented out to Almere City until the end of the season. In addition, the 18-year-old striker’s contract has been extended by one year until the summer of 2026.

Van Duiven joined PSV’s youth academy six years ago. The Almelo native went through all youth teams and made his debut for PSV’s young side (Jong PSV) at an early age. In the 2022/23 season, Van Duiven became the regular striker with this promising squad. He played all league games and managed to find the net 15 times.

Eredivisie

This season, Van Duiven joined PSV’s first team, but has not yet been in action for Peter Bosz’s team. Now the striker hopes to make his minutes at the highest level with Almere City, classified 14th in the Dutch Premier League (Eredivisie). This is a good step in the eyes of technical director Earnest Stewart. “To ensure in the meantime that he continues to develop in the coming period, we have opted for a rental period. At Almere City he will get the chance to show himself.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn