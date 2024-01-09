Albert Heijn loses 50 shopping trolleys

Are they on Marktplaats? Are they used as waste bins or as rabbit hutches? It is a mystery to Manager Pieter van der Velden of the Albert Heijn on Kamperfoelielaan in Eindhoven. In one year, fifty shopping carts have been lost.

Costs

According to manufacturer Wanzl, a shopping cart costs 130 euros, director Frank van Dam told the ED. They produce a large part of the shopping carts that can be found at hardware stores and supermarkets. An enormous expense for Van der Velden, who lost fifty.

So he has to look for all those missing carts because people don’t just use them to do their shopping. “There are people who use the shopping cart as a barbecue or even as a rabbit hutch”, Van Dam explains.

Announcement

According to the store manager, shopping carts are sometimes taken, but not as often as in the past year. “Of course, this happens sometimes. It also happens at Lidl, our neighbour. That is nothing new. But shopping trolleys belong in a supermarket and they should not be taken home”.

The manager is of course reluctant to take any further measures. The kind request from the store is to return the shopping carts. “I assume that we can solve this together with our customers. It is also annoying for them. In any case, we have already ordered new shopping carts. So hopefully the shortage will be resolved quickly”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha