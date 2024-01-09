Natural ice, so the skate blades are sharpened

The temperatures are dropping and the skates can be put to full use. But before the first meters are ridden, the skates still have to be sharpened. There has been a significant increase in this activity already since Friday last week.

Natural Ice

Skating on natural ice is still difficult because the ice is not yet thick enough. But whether it is safe or not, one thing is certain: big skating enthusiasts will still give it a try. “It would be fantastic if we could skate on natural ice. It may look like skating on artificial ice, but it is much more fun in nature”, says a young skater at IJssportcentrum Eindhoven.

Not everyone is equally enthusiastic. “I don’t care. If I can skate, then that’s fine with me”, explained another boy, who has just come from the skating rink. “Yes, I’ll give it a try to see if the ice is thick enough”.

Mixed thoughts

Surely, there are also people who do not dare to skate on frozen water. “I try to skate three days a week. For me, artificial ice is better than natural ice”, explains an older man in skating clothes. He doesn’t expect it to freeze enough before the ice is thick enough. “I don’t think the chances are very high. I’m not so young anymore, so I have to be a little more careful”.

There is plenty of skating possible at the artificial skating rinks. Perhaps just as well, as a thorough freezeover the coming nights will be necessary to make natural skating possible.

