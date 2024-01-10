Homeless people urged to go to shelter

Homeless people in Eindhoven who are still sleeping outside are urgently requested to go to winter emergency shelters. With these temperatures, it is extremely dangerous to stay in the freezing cold, according to shelter organisation Springplank040. If people don’t want to go in, the police can even be called.

“It is to be hoped that we have enough capacity, because there are still a lot of people sleeping outside”, Thijs Eradus, of Springplank040, says. According to him, there is a chance that homeless people will become hypothermic if they sleep outdoors at these temperatures. “Feeling temperatures of -10 or higher are really dangerous. That’s really too cold to sleep outside. So hopefully everyone will want to go to the shelter”.

Now that the regular shelter locations are almost full, according to Eradus, they have to go to the winter emergency shelter in Meerhoven. There is room for 60 people here and it can even be scaled up to 80. “We hope we have enough capacity, because we know that dozens of homeless people are still staying outside”.

Warm place to sleep

According to Springplank040, it is not busier than other years. It will become clear in the coming days whether all places in the winter emergency shelter will be filled. “There are also homeless people who have arranged a warm place to sleep themselves. They do not have to go to an emergency winter shelter”, Eradus says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

