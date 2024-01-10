Volunteer award for 15 years promoting children’s participation

Margreet Steeghs-Hoffman was appointed ‘Vrijwilliger van het Jaar’ (‘volunteer of the year’) of the Municipality of Nuenen on Monday evening. She has been working as an advisor at Stichting Leergeld* (tuition fee foundation) for fifteen years. Because Steeghs was on holiday, the award was received by chairman Peter Hendrickx.

The presentation took place during the traditional New Year’s meeting of the municipality of Nuenen in ‘Het Klooster’ meeting centre. This volunteer of the year provides personal advice to families on behalf of Stichting Leergeld (tuition fee foundation) Nuenen and encourages parents to let their children participate in activities such as sports and culture.

Steegh also encourages them to make use of other options, such as obtaining school supplies, laptops, bicycles and swimming lessons. In addition to her advisory work, she trains new advisors. According to councillor Niels Wouters, who presented the award, Steegh serves as an example for other advisors and helps in the development of children in various ways. Chairman Hendrickx received, in Steegh’s absence, a statue and a check worth €1,000.

Youth ribbon award

The 2023 youth ribbon (‘Jeugdlintje’) went to Julia Versteijnen (15). From the age of 12, she has been doing volunteer work every Saturday – together with her mother – at the Allstarz foundation. This is an organisation that organises activities for children and young people living at home with an intellectual and/or multiple complex disability. Julia has also been attending all camps and holiday weeks for years. She received a check of €150.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

*Ed. – Stichting Leergeld is a volunteer organisation that aims to have children from poor families participate in after school activities in the fields of education, sports, culture and well-being. Also, where necessary, parents can be referred directly to help and support towards a structural approach to problems, such as debt relief and social work.