Mayor Houben asks Nuenen residents to look out for each other

During the traditional New Year’s meeting of the Municipality of Nuenen, Mayor Maarten Houben appealed to residents to look out for each other. Among the topics he discussed in his speech were the feelings of loneliness that many adult Nuenen residents experience.

Houben started his argument by listing a large number ofl figures about the Municipality of Nuenen. From the number of inhabitants and the number of marriages and divorces, to the number of Nuenen residents with obesity and the number of homes. The average annual income of people in Nuenen was also mentioned: €35,600. Only Vught and Waalre ‘score’ better in Brabant.

Houben became more serious when it came to the subject of ‘loneliness’. In Nuenen there are about 8,000 people over the age of 18 who say they sometimes feel lonely. This is no less than 42 per cent. “My wish for the new year is that we look after each other, that we visit each other and that we are there for each other. Then it no longer matters at all which part of the pie chart someone belongs in…”

Parting

It was Houben’s last New Year’s speech in Nuenen. He is forced to resign in February, because a majority of the municipal council has indicated they no longer want to continue with him. Houben was Mayor in Nuenen for twelve years. A successor has not yet been appointed.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob