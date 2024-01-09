Eindhoven Wins 1 Million Euro Lottery: ‘Biggest Birthday Gift Ever

Dozens of people won prizes in Eindhoven on Monday evening. They were allowed to distribute 1 million euros from the Postcode Lottery. And for one resident it was his lucky day. He had three tickets and won 125,000 euros.

The winning postal code was in the Oude Gracht district. There, people with postal code 5631 LR, living in Antigonelaan, distributed 1 million euros. Fifteen participating residents won prizes. The winners received 41,666 euros per ticket. However, there was one person who played with three tickets.

Birthday present

All prize winners were surprised with the check on Monday evening, making it a special day at Antigonelaan. Especially for 88-year-old Foppe. “I’ve never had such a big birthday present.”

He is one of the lucky winners, just like his neighbour Lesley, who already knows how to spend the money she has won. “I have two teenagers at home, so such an amount is certainly useful when they go to college.”

Other award winners

This year it seems to be raining prizes in the region because on Sunday residents of Son en Breugel were already surprised with many thousands of euros. Seventeen participating households with the postal code 5692 VJ, shared 1 million euros there. A resident who played with three tickets won 142,857 euros.

Source : Studio040

Translated by: Aysenur Kuran