Veldhoven neighbours win €1.000,000 together

Celebration in Copernicushof in Veldhoven. Residents of that street have together won €1.000,000 in the Postcode Loterij (postal code lottery). “Now we can go on a wonderful holiday to Mallorca with the children. And buy a new car!”, winners Gidi and Carolien say.

The money is divided among the five participants on the street. They receive amounts between €100,000 and €300,000, depending on the number of lottery tickets they play. In the case of Tiny and Mary, this means that they can credit €200,000 to their bank account. “We are moving soon. A lot still needs to be done in the new house. With this fantastic amount we will purchase a new bathroom, carpeting and a new cupboard”.

Neighbours Suzanne and Niels also already know what they are going to do with their money. “We have been renovating for 2.5 years. Fortunately, we are almost done. There are still a few small things that need to be done, such as renovating the stairs and new window coverings. We can achieve that nicely with this amount. It really is the icing on the cake!”

Not the first time

It is the second time in a few months that a Postcode Loterij win lands in Veldhoven. In October, residents of De Huysacker could share €1.000,000.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob