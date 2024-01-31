Assaulter arrested thanks to tips from public

A 33-year-old man from De Mortel has been arrested for a violent robbery in an apartment complex on Frits Philipslaan in Eindhoven. He assaulted the victim and ran off with her phone. Thanks to tips from the public, the suspect was taken into custody.



That happened on the morning of 14 January. The suspect attacked the woman from behind and grabbed her by the neck. She was then thrown to the ground and punched several times. He then grabbed her phone and took off.

The victim not only suffered facial injuries, but also mental complaints. After the assault, photos of the suspected perpetrator were shared.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob