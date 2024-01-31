Man who set fire to Veldhoven thrift store gets IVC

A 46-year-old man from Veldhoven who started a fire at a thrift store in Veldhoven in July 2023 has been sentenced to Justicial Involuntary Commitment into a care institute by the court in Oost (east) Brabant.

The man had a mental derangement when he committed a series of crimes, one of which was the arson of the thrift store. According to the judge, the man was in a psychosis at the time, as a result of which he was declared completely incompetent.

In addition to the arson of the thrift store, he also set fire to a trash can in a holiday park. In May 2023, the man also forced open doors and the window of a school after which he destroyed bins, education materials and towel dispensers. He also stole things from cars and from a garden in Waalre and destroyed a police cell and a toilet.

Unreasonable

According to experts, the man is incompetent and the court will not prosecute him. However, the man must be admitted to a care institution and is required to report to the probation service. He must also cooperate in outpatient treatment and assisted living and must not abuse drugs and alcohol.

