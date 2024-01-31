Water storage in Aalst to reduce flooding

A large water storage facility is currently being constructed under the future terrace of the ‘Groene Kamer’ (green room) in the Den Hof (the garden) shopping centre in Aalst-Waalre. With a new rainwater system underground, all rainwater is drained here.

The system helps prevent flooding during ‘peak showers’. Due to the separate rainwater system, rainwater does not drain through the sewer, but is returned to the environment. This is better for the plants and a dry environment and prevents flooding. In addition, this relieves the burden on the waste water sewer.

After the demolition of the northern gatehouse, a large hole was excavated. The hole is filled with so-called ‘water tables’. The sides of the tables are covered with recycled mats, which filter the rainwater and gradually process it into the soil of the area.

The water storage can store no less than 250 cubic metres of water. This allows heavy rain to be absorbed on the roofs and pavement in the centre. On top of the tables, a terraced square will be made, called the Groene Kamer (green room).

It is striking that the mats are made from, among other things, used shoe soles.

Here you can see the placing of the water tables for the water storage facility:

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob