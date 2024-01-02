Tree falls on animal enclosure fence

The zoo in Best is currently in the corner where the blows are falling. A few days ago, the zoo grounds were largely flooded due to heavy rain. On Tuesday morning, the fencing of an animal enclosure was damaged by a falling tree.

Due to the fallen tree, Broekdijk Street in Best was blocked for a while. The fire brigade was busy with a chainsaw to clear the road again. The zoo also did not emerge unscathed. The fencing of an animal enclosure had suffered damage.

It is the second time in a short time that ‘disaster’ has struck at BestZoo. The zoo was forced to close on Boxing Day. The zoo grounds were largely flooded due to heavy rainfall. Many animal enclosures were also flooded.

