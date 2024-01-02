More than 14,000 visitors at New Year’s EHVE

At the foot of the Light Tower, Eindhoven residents started the new year with a bang. It was the first time a central show full of lights, music and fireworks took place in the city. New Year’s EHVE, as the spectacle is called, was a great success according to the organisation.

“We are very satisfied, it turned out very well,” says project leader Patrick van de Voort. We were biting our nails because in several other towns the fireworks shows were cancelled due to the weather. “Though, even if we ‘d had to do without fireworks, it would still have been a good show”, he says. In addition to fireworks, there was music by La Fuente, Fresku and Joël Borelli and a light show.

That choice did not come out of the blue, because the organisation wanted a unique show that suited the city. As a City of Light, natural light is involved. “We wanted to tell a story, one that suits the people of Eindhoven and not one that you could see in every city”.

The organisation, Eindhoven247, hopes that the success of the New Year’s show will become a tradition. In total, around 14,000 people attended the first edition. At its peak, at midnight, there were ten thousand people present at the event. The evening passed without incident. It was a quiet evening for both the first aid and security.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha