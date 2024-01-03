Less insecure since Miss Teen contest

Miss Teen of Noord Brabant might be from Eindhoven. 17-year-old Lizzy van der Hoeff is one of the contenders for the prestigious title. And that is something that was unthinkable for her a while ago. “I was very concerned with what others thought of me and what they said about me”.

At first glance, participating in a beauty contest seems like a strange choice. The stereotypical image is that it is all about appearance, but nothing could be further from the truth according to Lizzy and her proud stepmother. “I am very positively surprised to see what it means to participate in such an election. You also have to be socially active”, Audrey Fernand explains. “They also look at what you are like and we raise money for charity”, Lizzy adds.

Participating in Miss Teen of Noord-Brabant also requires the necessary training. “We are learning how to walk in heels, how to walk the rounds and we are going to practice the opening dance. So we still have a lot of work to do”. And what if that hard work pays off and Lizzy wins? “Then I really start screaming and crying. Then some emotions really come out”, she says with a laugh.

Whether the Eindhoven native will actually be crowned Miss Teen of Noord Brabant remains to be seen. Thirty more finalists are in the race. The winner will be announced on 3 February.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob