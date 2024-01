It was a neck-and-neck race, but Melle was born slightly faster than Marko on January 1. This makes Olivier’s brother the first baby born in 2024 at the Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven.

Melle Rijkers was born at exactly 2:01 PM. A minute later, Marko Miljenko Zellner-Jozic was born. “We wish the fathers, mothers – and big brother Olivier (van Melle) – good luck with the arrival of their beautiful children,” the hospital writes.

Source : Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran