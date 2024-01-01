Relatively quiet New Year’s Eve

According to the regional emergency services, New Year’s Eve was relatively quiet. However, there were sporadic fires during New Year’s Eve in Eindhoven. For example, a few cars caught fire, and there was a fire in a garage.

For example, a Mercedes was reduced to ashes on Eindhoven’s Johannes Vermeerstraat. While fighting the fire, it was noticed that there was a hole in the hood. The police are investigating the cause of the fire and suspect that fireworks are the cause.

Water pipe leak

A car caught fire on Hendrik Staetslaan in Eindhoven and the cause is unknown. Police and fire brigade suspect arson. The square where the car was parked was littered with remnants of fireworks. A water pipe burst during firefighting efforts. The water board had to be involved to close the leak

Garage fire

The fire brigade had to respond to a fire in a garage on Oberonstraat in the city. Someone saw smoke coming from the garage and called the emergency services. The fire brigade had to break open the door and extinguish the fire. Naturally, the fire released a lot of smoke.

Car on fire

A burning car had to be extinguished on the Vaalserbergweg. It is not known how the car caught fire. The car was parked in a secluded parking space in a small business park in Woensel.

Injured

Furthermore, around midnight, an 18-year-old boy was seriously injured in an accident involving fireworks. The fireworks exploded in his hand. This year, for the first time, a local fireworks ban was in force in Eindhoven during New Year’s Eve.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj