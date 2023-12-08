No sharp increase in bus fare

The province has informed that the previously announced fare increase for bus transportation in the region is off the table.

A bus ticket in Eindhoven and surrounding areas was going to be about 12% more expensive from January. However, this measure has now been called off.

Extra money

According to the province, this is the result of a national decision of the House of Representatives. It was agreed that the increased prices need not be passed on to the passenger. The province receives extra money from The Hague so that no financial gap arises. In Brabant, the amount involved is eight million euros.

Boost

The provincial government talks about boosting the bus company. In the Eindhoven region bus company Hermes is already dealing with difficulties. For example, bus line 12 was cancelled due to a shortage of drivers. It is not expected that this problem will be completely solved next year.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta