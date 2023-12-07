Pay difference between men and women

On average, men still earn more per hour than women, but the difference decreases continuously, according to Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek*.

Between 2014 and 2022, the wage difference decreased, especially in the government sector. In 2022, women earned on average 29.70 euros per hour and men 31.30 euros per hour (in 2014: 24.30 euros and 26.90 euros). In the business sector, the averages were 22.90 euros for women and 27.40 euros for men (in 2014: 18.90 euros and 23.30 euros).

Differences are greater at the top

The difference between the hourly wages of men and women mainly occurs at the top of the payroll. Men are more likely than women to be top earners. In 2022, the pay difference between the top 10 percent of earning men and the top 10 percent of earning women in government was 9.0 percent. Whereas in the business community, the difference was 23.9 percent. In the lower income group, the average difference was smaller or even slightly in favour of female employees

*Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek or Statistics Netherlands (CBS) provides relevant and independent figures on a wide range of societal issues.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj