Second sit-in protest for Palestine in Eindhoven Station

Activists are organising a sit-in protest for Palestine for the second time. The peaceful protest will take place at 18:00 on Thursday Dec 7 in Eindhoven Station.

Just like a month ago, the activists want to draw attention to the war between Israel and Palestine, where there are enormous casualties on the Palestinian side.

“These peaceful protests aim to highlight the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank and call for an immediate permanent ceasefire and humanitarian access,” said the activists, who also want attention for the Dutch role in the war.

Conscience

“The Dutch government abstained from the UN vote on a ceasefire and allowing humanitarian aid, and maintains ties with Israeli arms manufacturers and the army. These sit-ins also aim to create awareness about the role of the Netherlands in this crisis,” the organisation of the protest said.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez