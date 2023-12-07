Neighbourhood associations want more influence on construction processes

Several neighbourhood associations from Eindhoven have started an initiative to ensure more and, above all, better participation in construction projects in Eindhoven. This is happening after it has often been heard recently that participation processes were not completed properly.

There are plenty of examples where the municipality of Eindhoven becomes diametrically opposed to local residents. Take the realisation of the Vonk Museum in the Genneper Parks, or the new construction of the Lorentz Casimir Lyceum. The Citizen Participation Alliance Eindhoven (ABE) aims to ensure a better participation process and a more level playing field between residents and the municipality.

“About a year ago we met for the first time with a number of neighbourhood associations. The question was then asked whether we should join forces to improve the municipality’s participation processes. There was a lot of interest in this,” says Tinus Kanters, one of the initiators.

“There are plenty of organisations that are more concerned about substantive construction plans, such as the Henri van Abbe Foundation or the Better Eindhoven Foundation. But we really want to care about how the participation processes are going.”

Annoyances

There are a number of irritations surrounding this, says Kanters. “For example, look at the participation plan that must be drawn up in advance by the initiators of a project. Not me, but none of the fifteen neighbourhood associations that have joined have ever seen such a plan beforehand.”

In addition, the participation report, which is mandatory, is often incorrect. “Take the minutes that need to be taken from meetings. These are made by initiators, but they often do not accurately indicate how a meeting went.”

Uneven playing field

Moreover, Kanters believes that local residents are often 1-0 behind before the plans for a project are announced. “As local residents, you have to compete against a municipal organisation that includes professionals who are well paid for a project, while residents do it for free and have to pay out of their own pocket when flyers have to be printed.”

There should therefore be a budget for neighbourhood groups, Kanters believes, to create a more level playing field. “Also if you want a second opinion on a study, for example,” Kanters explains. “That is now unaffordable.”

Lawsuits

The question is whether this puts too much pressure on the municipality, which already has such a large construction task, while the number of lawsuits about construction projects is also increasing.

“But that may also have to do with how the municipality approaches things. If you tell people that there will be a participation process in which everyone’s opinion is taken into account, and that does not happen, then you are also antagonising people. When there are clear frameworks within which projects must be realised you also create more realistic expectations. And if certain things are already certain, say so honestly. That prevents frustration.”

Outsourced

Finally, Kanters expresses his concerns about the new participation policy that Eindhoven has drawn up. “With the new policy, the municipality has given itself the opportunity to outsource the participation process to the developer. So a real estate company or a housing association. But with those companies it is often: we build something, we sell it, and we are gone again.”

“We believe that the municipality should always maintain control. The city council is not democratically elected, and in this way that democratic control is outsourced. That is not a good development,” said Kanters.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez