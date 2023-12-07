Petition signed in Meerhoven for community centre or library

Residents initiative Samen voor Meerhoven has launched a petition to garner support for a community centre or library in Meerhoven. 

Eindhoven’s most international neighbourhood is Meerhoven where internationals live side by side with the native Dutch residents. Meerhoven is growing rapidly. However, the community lacks the essential socio-cultural infrastructure, such as a community centre or library. The importance of a community centre or library is well-known to all. These are vital parts of any community. Community centres link local people together. These are friendly places where people can meet, make new friends, learn new skills, and become involved in local community activities.

The residents have therefore started a campaign to garner support for having a community centre or library in their neighbourhood. The group has already filed an online petition and signatures are being collected. At the time of writing this news piece, 232 people had already signed the petition.

If you’re a resident of Meerhoven, you may look into this link to put your signature:

https://petities.nl/petitions/samen-voor-meerhoven-together-for-meerhoven?locale=nl

Written by Chaitali Sengupta

