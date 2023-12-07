Eindhoven plans to improve living conditions for migrant workers

The municipality of Eindhoven wants to improve the living conditions for migrant workers from Eastern Europe, for which the Municipal Executive has drawn up an action plan.

Eindhoven expects that the ‘need’ for labour migrants will only continue to increase in the coming years, even though the living conditions of this group are often substandard.

In addition, when migrants lose their jobs, they are often thrown out onto the street by employers or employment agencies, causing them to become homeless and their situation to deteriorate further.

With the action plan, Eindhoven wants to put an end to these practices. Migrant workers must be better registered. The municipality also wants to put a stop to rogue landlords who misuse real estate when housing migrant workers and also to put a stop to human trafficking.

The migrants must also learn Dutch. This must be done in consultation with employers, who are also held accountable for ‘good employment practices’. Finally, it is examined how migrants can be guided to new work sooner, or if that is not possible, how they can return to their country of origin.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez