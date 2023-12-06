Biobased homes in Mierlo are very popular

A first for the region. In Mierlo, work is currently underway on the construction of sixteen so-called biobased homes. These are wooden houses, intended for social housing. What is special is that after approximately seventy years, when they are broken down, they are completely reusable.

Eugène Waterreus, project leader of Compaen housing association, regularly gives tours of the model home of the biobased project: “In terms of the amount of CO2 stored in a factory-made social rental home, we are – as far as we know – the first in the Netherlands”.

The houses are built with natural materials, such as the solid walls that can be given a second life as a table top. And the floor gutters are also special, because they do not require milling and less residual waste is produced.

Harvest

The value for the environment is great, Waterreus, who co-founded the project with Compaen, says : “We wanted to harvest as much CO2 as possible. Then we came up with the idea of using CLT (cross laminated timber, ed.) for this. These are solid wooden single-layer panels that are glued”.

“In addition, bio-based insulation material made from hemp has been installed in the HSB construction (‘houtskeletbouw’, timber frame construction, ed.)”, Waterreus continues, “and we have filled the roofs with solar panels. All intended to store as much CO2 and energy as possible”.

Sustainability is important to the builders, but it is more important to the new residents. Ineke Rietbroek: “It seems to be much healthier, but I especially like that everything is on one level, with a bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor. I didn’t have that in my previous house”.

Investments

The homes in Mierlo are intended for tenants who qualify for social housing. However, this does require some additional investments for Compaen.

Resident Ineke had no reservations about living in a wooden house. “I thought it would be really nice. Just something completely different. I really like it here. I hope to be able to live in these homes until the end”.

The last eight homes are expected to be completed and occupied in March.

Source: Studio040

