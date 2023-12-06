No alternative landing site yet for private flights

Eindhoven Airport will ban private flights from 2026, but there is no alternative landing site yet. The province announced this in a response to questions from PVV (party for freedom). Both Kempen Airport and Breda International Airport would be unsuitable due to their limited facilities.

Every year, 1,560 private flights can depart or arrive at the airport in Eindhoven. That will end in a few years, in an effort to reduce CO2 emissions and noise pollution.

The provincial branch of PVV wants to know what the consequences of this decision are, especially for companies in the Brainport Region. The political party fears that banning private flights and making sustainability ‘too hasty’ will have a negative impact. According to the province, that is not so bad. Only a small number of the people who need to be in the Brainport Region travel by private jets.

Financial consequences

The financial consequences for Eindhoven Airport are also not too bad, according to the province. The take-off and landing fees and the income from the rental of the terminal will disappear, but this would only be a fraction of the airport’s income.

Moreover, private flight revenues may return in the future. Eindhoven Airport has announced that it is open to small, sustainable aviation, such as electric flying, if the opportunity arises and it has added value for the region.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob