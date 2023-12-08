Piazza H & M closes its doors end of this year

The clothing chain H&M has announced that their store in the Piazza in downtown Eindhoven will close at the end of this year.

The Swedish company does not want to say what the exact reason for the closure is. “We want to improve the customer experience. That means we open new stores, remodel, move, and sometimes close,” a spokesperson responds. A cooperating party informs that staff shortages play a role.

Jobs

According to H&M, the closure will not affect jobs. December 31 will be the last day the store in the Piazza will be open. Eindhoven still has two H&M stores. One is located in Shopping Centre Heuvel, the other in Shopping Centre Woensel.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta