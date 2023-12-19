Five million euro boost for Woensel-Zuid

Nearly 5 million euros will be released from The Hague to improve the quality of life in Oud Woensel. The money goes to Pact Woensel-Zuid, an initiative that was started at the beginning of this year to tackle the many problems facing this part of Eindhoven.

Earlier this year, this 20-year pact was signed to make Woensel-Zuid more liveable and safer. In the past, various organisations explained how they would tackle all challenges over the next twenty years. For example, Oud Woensel struggles with unemployment, poverty, crime, low literacy, and extensive need for youth care.

Employment agency

An important focus that can be achieved with the additional government subsidy is an employment agency for the district. Residents can go here to discover talents and skills, for social contacts, and for work that is meaningful to the neighbourhood, local jobs and vacancies from employers in Woensel-Zuid.

Project

The idea is also to use the money to further roll out the ‘Join 5W’ project. The 5Ws stand for living, working, welfare, neighbourhood, and Woensel-Zuid*. Other long-term problems such as poverty, debt and more opportunities for youth can also be addressed by the contribution.

* in case you are wondering why these five words should be called the 5 w’s: wonen, werken, welzijn, wijk and Woensel-Zuid in Dutch (ed)

Source : Studio040

Translator: Aysenur Kuran