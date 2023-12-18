Eindhoven keen to make changes in elderly care

Eindhoven municipality is keen to make changes to elderly care in the coming years. Due to the ‘double’ ageing of the population, healthcare costs risk being twice as high by 2040.

Decrease in care workers

Currently, one-fifth of the Dutch population is older than 65 years and by 2040 this will have increased to one in four Dutch people. Ageing is also making itself felt in Eindhoven. The municipality also speaks of double ageing, because the increase in the number of elderly people is offset by a decrease in the number of care workers.

Eindhoven’s new policy for the elderly focuses on various measures. For instance, it is important to grow old in a healthy way, both physically and mentally. A healthy lifestyle but also social connectedness and a good living environment are important for this.

Dementia-friendly

The commitment is to for the elderly to live in their familiar neighbourhoods for as long as possible. Therefore, efforts should be made to create safe and ‘dementia-friendly’ neighbourhoods. In addition, digital means should be used to allow the elderly to live responsibly at home for as long as possible.

For instance, the work of caregivers and informal carers should be eased by tools such as smart sensors, care robots, and digital consultation hours, according to the municipality of Eindhoven

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan