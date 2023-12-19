Motion for mid-rise buildings

The municipality of Eindhoven is facing an enormous construction task. To meet this task, it must focus more on ‘medium-high buildings’, buildings with five or six floors. Seven municipal factions argue for this in a free motion, including GroenLinks, CDA and PvdA.

Buildings with five to six floors, make it easier to install good public transport. This design would also promote a pleasant living atmosphere. At the moment, the council is mainly building homes in places such as the Gildenbuurt or ‘t Ven that resemble what was already there, the parties write, who consider this a missed opportunity.

In Rotterdam and Amsterdam, parties see that mid-rise buildings are already often used. Another side effect is that front gardens are currently often an annoyance because they are increasingly being tiled. If redeveloped, this space can be used for the construction of a jointly managed courtyard or backyard.

The factions believe that area developments should from now on focus on medium-height residential blocks. Where possible, small-scale redevelopment should include the addition of one or two floors.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha