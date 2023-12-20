Best and Oirschot looking at a merger

The municipality of Best and the municipality of Oirschot will further investigate a merger. This was decided after an exploratory meeting between mayors, faction leaders and clerks of both municipalities.

Many steps still need to be taken before a possible merger between the municipalities occurs. First, Best’s faction leaders must submit an initiative proposal that will be voted on by the Best municipal council. It is best to conduct a study into the feasibility and desirability of a merger. This has already happened in Oirschot.

A merger must then be further explored. At each subsequent step, the municipal council must decide whether to continue the exploration or stop it. If all steps lead to a positive decision, the municipalities will discuss the merger with residents, entrepreneurs and social institutions.

It will take at least a year before all these steps have been taken. Once that has happened, a final decision must be made about a merger between the two municipalities.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha