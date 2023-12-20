Skating rink in Nuenen

The skating rink is an important attraction in Nuenen during these winter months. The skating rink, which was built in the heart of the village, has been popular so far. An initiative of the volunteer organisation Dwèrs op het IJs.

“I’ve already fallen five times”.

“It’s fun, but I’ve already fallen five times”, one of the young skaters says. The skating rink mainly attracts children. In addition to the skating rink, there are also other activities in and around the park. There is a silent disco, crafts afternoons and bingo at the so-called Winter Café.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob