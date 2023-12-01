Eindhoven student associations to address drinking culture

21 Eindhoven student associations signed an agreement Monday to reduce excessive alcohol consumption and change the culture around alcohol.

The associations believe that the drinking culture must be addressed. Not only for the welfare and health of students but also to involve non-drinking students. So, it is agreed that the associations no longer serve alcohol before 4:30 PM. In addition, they are trying to raise awareness about the risks of alcohol and there will be training on how to implement and monitor these agreements.

“Our main concern is to counter excessive alcohol consumption and all the negative consequences associated with it,” says Silke Smit, one of the project’s initiators. “We want to preserve what is going well, but prevent excesses, and for people to start talking to each other. In addition, we want to normalize the choice not to drink. In the longer term, there has to be a culture change regarding alcohol consumption.”

Support

TU/e administrator Robert-Jan Smits signed on behalf of the university. “I am proud that our students are taking the initiative to take care of responsible alcohol consumption themselves. It marks their responsibility, that they are going to hold each other accountable. It is an example for others and we as a university are happy to help with this.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta