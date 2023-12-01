Second-hand clothing store collects shoes for needy people

The ReShare Store in Eindhoven is collecting shoes to help people in need through the winter. Shoes can be handed in until the week before Christmas. These will be given away around the holidays.

For some people, the period around Christmas and New Year’s Eve is not cozy and happy, but rather one of cold and loneliness. These are homeless people or residents who can barely make ends meet and cannot pay their utility bills.

Need

It is the reason for the Eindhoven ReShare Store to start an action. People who have sturdy, re-wearable shoes that they won’t use are asked to turn them in. According to the store on Vrijstraat, there is a particular need for good, warm shoes. Additional donations, such as hats, gloves, scarves, and socks, are also welcome.

The ReShare Store is a used clothing store run by the Salvation Army.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta.