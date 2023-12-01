Young people collect over 1,000 gifts for poor families

It is not a usual matter for poor families to celebrate Sinterklaas with presents. That is why young people from Rotaract started a Sinterklaas action together with the poverty club Quiet Eindhoven. In total, they collected over 1000 gifts were collected.

Volunteers from Rotaract and Quiet went door-to-door to collect the donated toys. Now they want the gifts to reach the right families.

Charity

During Sinterklaas, there are more collection campaigns for people with a tight budget. Stichting Speelcadeau is also active for these residents. Rotaract is an association of young people that supports good causes with all kinds of actions.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta